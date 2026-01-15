D. Energy Price Today

The live D. Energy (WATT) price today is $ 0.17994, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current WATT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.17994 per WATT.

D. Energy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- WATT. During the last 24 hours, WATT traded between $ 0.1799 (low) and $ 0.18015 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, WATT moved -0.04% in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 199.32K.

D. Energy (WATT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 199.32K$ 199.32K $ 199.32K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 215.93M$ 215.93M $ 215.93M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,200,000,000 1,200,000,000 1,200,000,000 Public Blockchain WATT

