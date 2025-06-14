GX3 A Price (GX3)
The live price of GX3 A (GX3) today is 0.00110616 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 11.06K USD. GX3 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GX3 A Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- GX3 A price change within the day is -82.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00M USD
During today, the price change of GX3 A to USD was $ -0.005065233963956938.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GX3 A to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GX3 A to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GX3 A to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.005065233963956938
|-82.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GX3 A: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
-82.07%
-11.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GX3 is an AI Agent–integrated Web3 project designed to enable intelligent automated agents within decentralized ecosystems. The GX3 token powers essential functions such as governance, staking, and service payments across the platform. By combining modular AI capabilities with blockchain infrastructure, GX3 simplifies complex on-chain and off-chain processes. Its agents autonomously interact with smart contracts, APIs, external data sources, and users to perform tasks efficiently.
