holo (HOLO) Price Information (USD)

holo (HOLO) real-time price is $0.00113814. Over the past 24 hours, HOLO traded between a low of $ 0.00113644 and a high of $ 0.00335058, showing active market volatility. HOLO's all-time high price is $ 0.00335058, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00113644.

In terms of short-term performance, HOLO has changed by -4.15% over the past hour, -66.03% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

holo (HOLO) Market Information

The current Market Cap of holo is $ 1.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOLO is 999.92M, with a total supply of 999924413.722939. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.16M.