What is today's price of iAero (IAERO)?

The live price is ₹41.2377414697506755000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -9.98%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of IAERO are in circulation?

The circulating supply of IAERO is 4598084.739815704, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own iAero?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of IAERO across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of iAero today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹189614830.3017836255000, positioning iAero at rank #3036 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is IAERO being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of iAero?

The recent price movement of -9.98% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Liquid Staking Tokens,Base Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.