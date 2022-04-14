IdleMine Price Today

The live IdleMine (IDLE) price today is $ 0.00278652, with a 1.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current IDLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00278652 per IDLE.

IdleMine currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,379,508, with a circulating supply of 4.80B IDLE. During the last 24 hours, IDLE traded between $ 0.00277645 (low) and $ 0.00285664 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00290593, while the all-time low was $ 0.00143129.

In short-term performance, IDLE moved -0.30% in the last hour and +0.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

IdleMine (IDLE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.38M$ 13.38M $ 13.38M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.89M$ 27.89M $ 27.89M Circulation Supply 4.80B 4.80B 4.80B Total Supply 9,999,990,613.23569 9,999,990,613.23569 9,999,990,613.23569

