The live IXORAPAD price today is 0.00005295 USD.IXORA market cap is 53,327 USD. Track real-time IXORA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About IXORA

IXORA Price Info

What is IXORA

IXORA Whitepaper

IXORA Official Website

IXORA Tokenomics

IXORA Price Forecast

IXORAPAD Logo

IXORAPAD Price (IXORA)

Unlisted

1 IXORA to USD Live Price:

--
----
-4.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
IXORAPAD (IXORA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:29:53 (UTC+8)

IXORAPAD Price Today

The live IXORAPAD (IXORA) price today is $ 0.00005295, with a 4.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current IXORA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00005295 per IXORA.

IXORAPAD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 53,327, with a circulating supply of 1.00B IXORA. During the last 24 hours, IXORA traded between $ 0.00005295 (low) and $ 0.00005534 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00417957, while the all-time low was $ 0.0000427.

In short-term performance, IXORA moved -0.70% in the last hour and -15.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

IXORAPAD (IXORA) Market Information

$ 53.33K
$ 53.33K$ 53.33K

--
----

$ 266.64K
$ 266.64K$ 266.64K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

5,000,000,000.0
5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of IXORAPAD is $ 53.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IXORA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 5000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 266.64K.

IXORAPAD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00005295
$ 0.00005295$ 0.00005295
24H Low
$ 0.00005534
$ 0.00005534$ 0.00005534
24H High

$ 0.00005295
$ 0.00005295$ 0.00005295

$ 0.00005534
$ 0.00005534$ 0.00005534

$ 0.00417957
$ 0.00417957$ 0.00417957

$ 0.0000427
$ 0.0000427$ 0.0000427

-0.70%

-4.07%

-15.26%

-15.26%

IXORAPAD (IXORA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of IXORAPAD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of IXORAPAD to USD was $ -0.0000147490.
In the past 60 days, the price change of IXORAPAD to USD was $ -0.0000263272.
In the past 90 days, the price change of IXORAPAD to USD was $ -0.0001376188063083046.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-4.07%
30 Days$ -0.0000147490-27.85%
60 Days$ -0.0000263272-49.72%
90 Days$ -0.0001376188063083046-72.21%

Price Prediction for IXORAPAD

IXORAPAD (IXORA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of IXORA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
IXORAPAD (IXORA) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of IXORAPAD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price IXORAPAD will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for IXORA price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking IXORAPAD Price Prediction.

IXORAPAD (IXORA) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About IXORAPAD

What is today's price of IXORAPAD (IXORA)?

The live price is ₹0.0047589932383614990000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -4.07%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of IXORA are in circulation?

The circulating supply of IXORA is 1000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own IXORAPAD?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of IXORA across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of IXORAPAD today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹4792876.91071017294000, positioning IXORAPAD at rank #8103 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is IXORA being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of IXORAPAD?

The recent price movement of -4.07% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Launchpad,Arbitrum Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About IXORAPAD

How much will 1 IXORAPAD be worth in 2030?
If IXORAPAD were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential IXORAPAD prices and expected ROI.
IXORAPAD (IXORA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about IXORAPAD

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.