Kapi Plara Price (KAPI)
The live price of Kapi Plara (KAPI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 10.20K USD. KAPI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kapi Plara Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Kapi Plara price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 997.34M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KAPI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Kapi Plara to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kapi Plara to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kapi Plara to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kapi Plara to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+25.91%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-0.95%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kapi Plara: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+6.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kapi is a meme coin centered around the character "Kapiplara," a fun and relatable capybara figure. The project thrives on a narrative of friendship and collaboration, as it’s tied closely to Moodeng, with both existing in the same playful "zoo" ecosystem. Kapi purpose is to bring together a community that loves lighthearted fun, meme culture, and shared experiences, without overcomplicating the focus with technicalities.
