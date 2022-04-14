Kylie (KYLIE) is the world’s first AI influencer token on Base, blending artificial intelligence, social media culture, and blockchain innovation. More than a meme, Kylie is a fully digital personality who drives conversation, trends, and community engagement across platforms.

The token represents access to her growing digital ecosystem—where AI influence meets crypto culture. Whether fueling viral moments, sparking innovation, or building new digital-first experiences, KYLIE is more than a coin—it’s a movement redefining influence in the Web3 age.