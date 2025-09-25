The live Kylie price today is 0 USD. Track real-time KYLIE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore KYLIE price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Kylie price today is 0 USD. Track real-time KYLIE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore KYLIE price trend easily at MEXC now.

Kylie Price (KYLIE)

This token data is sourced from third parties.
Kylie (KYLIE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-25 09:27:01 (UTC+8)

Kylie (KYLIE) Price Information (USD)

Kylie (KYLIE) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, KYLIE traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. KYLIE's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, KYLIE has changed by +4.34% over the past hour, -9.15% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Kylie (KYLIE) Market Information

$ 113.04K
$ 113.04K$ 113.04K

--
----

$ 113.04K
$ 113.04K$ 113.04K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kylie is $ 113.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KYLIE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 113.04K.

Kylie (KYLIE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Kylie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kylie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kylie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kylie to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-9.15%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Kylie (KYLIE)

Kylie (KYLIE) is the world’s first AI influencer token on Base, blending artificial intelligence, social media culture, and blockchain innovation. More than a meme, Kylie is a fully digital personality who drives conversation, trends, and community engagement across platforms.

The token represents access to her growing digital ecosystem—where AI influence meets crypto culture. Whether fueling viral moments, sparking innovation, or building new digital-first experiences, KYLIE is more than a coin—it’s a movement redefining influence in the Web3 age.

Kylie (KYLIE) Resource

Official Website

KYLIE to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kylie (KYLIE)

How much is Kylie (KYLIE) worth today?
The live KYLIE price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current KYLIE to USD price?
The current price of KYLIE to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Kylie?
The market cap for KYLIE is $ 113.04K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of KYLIE?
The circulating supply of KYLIE is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KYLIE?
KYLIE achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KYLIE?
KYLIE saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of KYLIE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KYLIE is -- USD.
Will KYLIE go higher this year?
KYLIE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KYLIE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.