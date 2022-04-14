Lead Wrapped Bitcoin Price Today

The live Lead Wrapped Bitcoin (LEADBTC) price today is $ 88,668, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LEADBTC to USD conversion rate is $ 88,668 per LEADBTC.

Lead Wrapped Bitcoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,767,742, with a circulating supply of 31.21 LEADBTC. During the last 24 hours, LEADBTC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 126,455, while the all-time low was $ 81,340.

In short-term performance, LEADBTC moved -- in the last hour and +3.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Lead Wrapped Bitcoin (LEADBTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.77M$ 2.77M $ 2.77M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.77M$ 2.77M $ 2.77M Circulation Supply 31.21 31.21 31.21 Total Supply 31.21458664 31.21458664 31.21458664

