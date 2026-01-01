Liquid Staked NIBI Price Today

The live Liquid Staked NIBI (STNIBI) price today is $ 0.0073183, with a 2.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current STNIBI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0073183 per STNIBI.

Liquid Staked NIBI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 273,047, with a circulating supply of 37.31M STNIBI. During the last 24 hours, STNIBI traded between $ 0.00731717 (low) and $ 0.0075542 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01637183, while the all-time low was $ 0.00728791.

In short-term performance, STNIBI moved +0.01% in the last hour and -18.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Liquid Staked NIBI (STNIBI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 273.05K$ 273.05K $ 273.05K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 273.05K$ 273.05K $ 273.05K Circulation Supply 37.31M 37.31M 37.31M Total Supply 37,309,297.392842 37,309,297.392842 37,309,297.392842

The current Market Cap of Liquid Staked NIBI is $ 273.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STNIBI is 37.31M, with a total supply of 37309297.392842. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 273.05K.