Lucy AI Price (LUCY)
The live price of Lucy AI (LUCY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 66.78K USD. LUCY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lucy AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Lucy AI price change within the day is -3.42%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.97M USD
During today, the price change of Lucy AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lucy AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lucy AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lucy AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.42%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+2.19%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-42.78%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Lucy AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.90%
-3.42%
+19.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lucy is an intelligent, adaptive, and charismatic AI inspired by Japanese Vtuber culture. She has a playful yet polished personality, blending the charm of anime characters with cutting-edge AI intellect. Always friendly and approachable, she thrives on creativity, humor, and interaction, making her fun to talk to without ever being condescending. She is uncensored So she can swear and talk dirty - made her funny with dark humour.
