Monkex Price (MONKEX)
The live price of Monkex (MONKEX) today is 0.00706792 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 45.61K USD. MONKEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Monkex Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Monkex price change within the day is -27.99%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.87M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MONKEX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MONKEX price information.
During today, the price change of Monkex to USD was $ -0.002747857628692437.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Monkex to USD was $ -0.0020024208.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Monkex to USD was $ -0.0027972530.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Monkex to USD was $ -0.0110266699092419.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.002747857628692437
|-27.99%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0020024208
|-28.33%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0027972530
|-39.57%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0110266699092419
|-60.93%
Discover the latest price analysis of Monkex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.25%
-27.99%
-21.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Basically we opened a digital coffee shop club, where you can even order your digital coffee or your favourite drink, hang out and have fun around while enjoying our amazing community and our little Metis HUB that we are already having on our Discord. We have really fancy Monkeys NFT collection and already our own community governance token with deflationary tokenomics. What we are really doing here on Andromeda network is we are building community behind digital coffee shop club. Project is developed 100% by Metisians, Metis community members and real O.G’s those been around during all bear market and supporting Metis all the time. Monkex is community based project on Metis Andromeda network. Monkex Coffee Shop Club collection of 5000 NFT and deflationary community governance tokens. We mixed Punks and Apes from Ethereum and result is fabulous. Monkeys with X on the best layer 2 solution — Metis. NFT collection made from 5000 unique collectible web 3 avatars. Pixelized to Andromeda network with ERC721 standard and 2735 Monkex’s were airdropped to every Metis NFT holder. All the rest were available to mint for free by anyone with Metis wallet and some tokens for gas fees. Now they are only available on secondary marketplaces like TofuNFT and NFT Apparel. Every Monkex is unique and have their own rank and different rarity, you can always check rarity on Metis NFT rarity and analysis tools — MetisRarity.com
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
