The live Niuma price today is 0.00026214 USD. Track real-time NIUMA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

More About NIUMA

NIUMA Price Info

NIUMA Official Website

NIUMA Tokenomics

NIUMA Price Forecast

Niuma Logo

Niuma Price (NIUMA)

Unlisted

1 NIUMA to USD Live Price:

$0.0002566
$0.0002566
+19.70%1D
mexc
USD
Niuma (NIUMA) Live Price Chart
Niuma (NIUMA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00020651
$ 0.00020651
24H Low
$ 0.00033626
$ 0.00033626
24H High

$ 0.00020651
$ 0.00020651

$ 0.00033626
$ 0.00033626

$ 0.00033626
$ 0.00033626

$ 0.00020651
$ 0.00020651

+2.07%

+23.26%

--

--

Niuma (NIUMA) real-time price is $0.00026214. Over the past 24 hours, NIUMA traded between a low of $ 0.00020651 and a high of $ 0.00033626, showing active market volatility. NIUMA's all-time high price is $ 0.00033626, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00020651.

In terms of short-term performance, NIUMA has changed by +2.07% over the past hour, +23.26% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Niuma (NIUMA) Market Information

$ 253.47K
$ 253.47K

--
--

$ 253.47K
$ 253.47K

975.27M
975.27M

975,267,629.3177322
975,267,629.3177322

The current Market Cap of Niuma is $ 253.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NIUMA is 975.27M, with a total supply of 975267629.3177322. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 253.47K.

Niuma (NIUMA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Niuma to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Niuma to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Niuma to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Niuma to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+23.26%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Niuma (NIUMA)

"Oxen and horses" symbolize the true creators of the vast majority of the world's wealth and value. $NIUMA brings this cultural IP to the blockchain, giving it a new meaning: it is no longer a neglected labor force, but an awakening consensus force. $NIUMA - Culture builds consensus Cultural consensus × Financial Revolution: IP familiar to hundreds of millions of people + the strongest narrative in the cryptocurrency world = explosive potential Grassroots awakening, refusing to be silent: This is the currency of ordinary people, advocating for all underestimated strivers

Niuma (NIUMA) Resource

Official Website

Niuma Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Niuma (NIUMA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Niuma (NIUMA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Niuma.

Check the Niuma price prediction now!

NIUMA to Local Currencies

Niuma (NIUMA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Niuma (NIUMA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NIUMA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Niuma (NIUMA)

How much is Niuma (NIUMA) worth today?
The live NIUMA price in USD is 0.00026214 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current NIUMA to USD price?
The current price of NIUMA to USD is $ 0.00026214. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Niuma?
The market cap for NIUMA is $ 253.47K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of NIUMA?
The circulating supply of NIUMA is 975.27M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NIUMA?
NIUMA achieved an ATH price of 0.00033626 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NIUMA?
NIUMA saw an ATL price of 0.00020651 USD.
What is the trading volume of NIUMA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NIUMA is -- USD.
Will NIUMA go higher this year?
NIUMA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NIUMA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
