The live Nova Shield price today is 0.00032054 USD. Track real-time NVAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore NVAI price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Nova Shield price today is 0.00032054 USD. Track real-time NVAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore NVAI price trend easily at MEXC now.

Nova Shield (NVAI) Live Price Chart
Nova Shield (NVAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

-4.12%

-6.50%

--

--

Nova Shield (NVAI) real-time price is $0.00032054. Over the past 24 hours, NVAI traded between a low of $ 0.00028339 and a high of $ 0.00035651, showing active market volatility. NVAI's all-time high price is $ 0.00036362, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00026642.

In terms of short-term performance, NVAI has changed by -4.12% over the past hour, -6.50% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nova Shield (NVAI) Market Information

--
----

The current Market Cap of Nova Shield is $ 313.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NVAI is 978.68M, with a total supply of 978676316.6997728. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 313.67K.

Nova Shield (NVAI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Nova Shield to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nova Shield to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nova Shield to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nova Shield to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-6.50%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Nova Shield (NVAI)

Nova Shield is an AI-powered cybersecurity application designed to protect users from malware, wallet drainers, and other hidden threats that traditional antivirus tools often miss. Built initially for macOS, Nova Shield leverages large language models to monitor system activity, detect anomalies, and respond in real time through shell-level access. Its purpose is to close the multi-billion-dollar gap caused by undetected malware targeting digital assets, particularly crypto wallets. The platform provides simple installation, real-time defense, and an AI companion that executes commands, scans files, and prevents malicious activity without requiring users to be technical experts.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Nova Shield (NVAI) Resource

Official Website

Nova Shield Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Nova Shield (NVAI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Nova Shield (NVAI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Nova Shield.

Check the Nova Shield price prediction now!

NVAI to Local Currencies

Nova Shield (NVAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nova Shield (NVAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NVAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nova Shield (NVAI)

How much is Nova Shield (NVAI) worth today?
The live NVAI price in USD is 0.00032054 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current NVAI to USD price?
The current price of NVAI to USD is $ 0.00032054. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Nova Shield?
The market cap for NVAI is $ 313.67K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of NVAI?
The circulating supply of NVAI is 978.68M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NVAI?
NVAI achieved an ATH price of 0.00036362 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NVAI?
NVAI saw an ATL price of 0.00026642 USD.
What is the trading volume of NVAI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NVAI is -- USD.
Will NVAI go higher this year?
NVAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NVAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.