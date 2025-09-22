What is Nova Shield (NVAI)

Nova Shield is an AI-powered cybersecurity application designed to protect users from malware, wallet drainers, and other hidden threats that traditional antivirus tools often miss. Built initially for macOS, Nova Shield leverages large language models to monitor system activity, detect anomalies, and respond in real time through shell-level access. Its purpose is to close the multi-billion-dollar gap caused by undetected malware targeting digital assets, particularly crypto wallets. The platform provides simple installation, real-time defense, and an AI companion that executes commands, scans files, and prevents malicious activity without requiring users to be technical experts.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Nova Shield (NVAI) Resource Official Website

Nova Shield Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Nova Shield (NVAI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Nova Shield (NVAI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Nova Shield.

Check the Nova Shield price prediction now!

NVAI to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Nova Shield (NVAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nova Shield (NVAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NVAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nova Shield (NVAI) How much is Nova Shield (NVAI) worth today? The live NVAI price in USD is 0.00032054 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current NVAI to USD price? $ 0.00032054 . Check out The current price of NVAI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Nova Shield? The market cap for NVAI is $ 313.67K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of NVAI? The circulating supply of NVAI is 978.68M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NVAI? NVAI achieved an ATH price of 0.00036362 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NVAI? NVAI saw an ATL price of 0.00026642 USD . What is the trading volume of NVAI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NVAI is -- USD . Will NVAI go higher this year? NVAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NVAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Nova Shield (NVAI) Important Industry Updates