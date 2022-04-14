OmniFlix Network Price Today

The live OmniFlix Network (FLIX) price today is $ 0.00460722, with a 12.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLIX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00460722 per FLIX.

OmniFlix Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,377,334, with a circulating supply of 516.00M FLIX. During the last 24 hours, FLIX traded between $ 0.00285441 (low) and $ 0.00467765 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.493157, while the all-time low was $ 0.00156303.

In short-term performance, FLIX moved -1.33% in the last hour and -24.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.38M$ 2.38M $ 2.38M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.61M$ 2.61M $ 2.61M Circulation Supply 516.00M 516.00M 516.00M Total Supply 566,698,997.128205 566,698,997.128205 566,698,997.128205

The current Market Cap of OmniFlix Network is $ 2.38M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FLIX is 516.00M, with a total supply of 566698997.128205. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.61M.