Omnipair Logo

Omnipair Price (OMFG)

Unlisted

1 OMFG to USD Live Price:

mexc
USD
Omnipair (OMFG) Live Price Chart
Omnipair (OMFG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
Omnipair (OMFG) real-time price is $0.411995. Over the past 24 hours, OMFG traded between a low of $ 0.376432 and a high of $ 0.605674, showing active market volatility. OMFG's all-time high price is $ 0.605674, while its all-time low price is $ 0.362256.

In terms of short-term performance, OMFG has changed by -2.68% over the past hour, +7.66% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Omnipair (OMFG) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Omnipair is $ 4.94M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OMFG is 12.00M, with a total supply of 11999983.258187. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.94M.

Omnipair (OMFG) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Omnipair to USD was $ +0.02931572.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Omnipair to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Omnipair to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Omnipair to USD was $ 0.

What is Omnipair (OMFG)

Omnipair is an immutable decentralized protocol that enables permissionless lending and margin trading on Solana without relying on external price oracles, governance votes, or asset whitelists. It introduces a Generalized Automated Market Maker (GAMM) model that unifies liquidity for both token swaps and lending within a single pool. This unified design maximizes capital efficiency and is purpose-built to support underserved long-tail assets that traditional platforms might overlook. In essence, Omnipair allows anyone to create a market for any SPL token pair, fulfilling the project’s vision that every asset can find a market.

Omnipair (OMFG) Resource

Omnipair Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Omnipair (OMFG) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Omnipair (OMFG) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Omnipair.

Check the Omnipair price prediction now!

OMFG to Local Currencies

Omnipair (OMFG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Omnipair (OMFG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OMFG token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Omnipair (OMFG)

How much is Omnipair (OMFG) worth today?
The live OMFG price in USD is 0.411995 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current OMFG to USD price?
The current price of OMFG to USD is $ 0.411995. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Omnipair?
The market cap for OMFG is $ 4.94M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of OMFG?
The circulating supply of OMFG is 12.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of OMFG?
OMFG achieved an ATH price of 0.605674 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of OMFG?
OMFG saw an ATL price of 0.362256 USD.
What is the trading volume of OMFG?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for OMFG is -- USD.
Will OMFG go higher this year?
OMFG might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out OMFG price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
