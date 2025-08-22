What is Omnipair (OMFG)

Omnipair is an immutable decentralized protocol that enables permissionless lending and margin trading on Solana without relying on external price oracles, governance votes, or asset whitelists. It introduces a Generalized Automated Market Maker (GAMM) model that unifies liquidity for both token swaps and lending within a single pool. This unified design maximizes capital efficiency and is purpose-built to support underserved long-tail assets that traditional platforms might overlook. In essence, Omnipair allows anyone to create a market for any SPL token pair, fulfilling the project’s vision that every asset can find a market.

Omnipair (OMFG) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Omnipair (OMFG) How much is Omnipair (OMFG) worth today? The live OMFG price in USD is 0.411995 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current OMFG to USD price? $ 0.411995 . Check out The current price of OMFG to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Omnipair? The market cap for OMFG is $ 4.94M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of OMFG? The circulating supply of OMFG is 12.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of OMFG? OMFG achieved an ATH price of 0.605674 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of OMFG? OMFG saw an ATL price of 0.362256 USD . What is the trading volume of OMFG? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for OMFG is -- USD . Will OMFG go higher this year? OMFG might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out OMFG price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

