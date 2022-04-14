Operon Network Price (OPERON)
The live Operon Network (OPERON) price today is --, with a 0.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current OPERON to USD conversion rate is -- per OPERON.
Operon Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,409.44, with a circulating supply of 100.00M OPERON. During the last 24 hours, OPERON traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, OPERON moved -- in the last hour and -1.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Operon Network is $ 5.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OPERON is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.41K.
--
-0.35%
-1.72%
-1.72%
During today, the price change of Operon Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Operon Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Operon Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Operon Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.35%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.72%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-26.72%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Operon Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
We’re a team of robotics researchers working on Operon: a global network that lets people remotely step in from anywhere and help machines when they get stuck/face edge case in return of stable rewards. We are solving one of the biggest scalability challenges in the industry: machine downtime. Operators connects to the operator Dashboard and accept requests from all around the world to solve the edgecase while validators verify the sucess of the intervention
