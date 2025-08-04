Paimon Cursor SPV Token Price (CRSR)
Paimon Cursor SPV Token (CRSR) is currently trading at 350.78 USD with a market cap of $ 1.00M USD. CRSR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CRSR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CRSR price information.
During today, the price change of Paimon Cursor SPV Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Paimon Cursor SPV Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Paimon Cursor SPV Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Paimon Cursor SPV Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Paimon Cursor SPV Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CRSR offers fractional ownership in a BVI SPV investing in Cursor AI/Anysphere (valued at $9.9B), an AI code editor with record SaaS growth ($500M ARR). The token confers no voting rights, with liquidity limited until IPO/acquisition. Fees include a 1% SPV management fee. Secondary trading may be available on Paimon’s platform. Tokens are deployed on BNB Chain, with future multi-chain support planned.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Paimon Cursor SPV Token (CRSR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CRSR token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CRSR to VND
₫9,230,775.7
|1 CRSR to AUD
A$540.2012
|1 CRSR to GBP
￡263.085
|1 CRSR to EUR
€301.6708
|1 CRSR to USD
$350.78
|1 CRSR to MYR
RM1,483.7994
|1 CRSR to TRY
₺14,269.7304
|1 CRSR to JPY
¥51,564.66
|1 CRSR to ARS
ARS$474,026.553
|1 CRSR to RUB
₽27,897.5334
|1 CRSR to INR
₹30,588.016
|1 CRSR to IDR
Rp5,750,490.8832
|1 CRSR to KRW
₩485,844.3312
|1 CRSR to PHP
₱20,183.8812
|1 CRSR to EGP
￡E.16,809.3776
|1 CRSR to BRL
R$1,943.3212
|1 CRSR to CAD
C$480.5686
|1 CRSR to BDT
৳42,346.1616
|1 CRSR to NGN
₦530,677.523
|1 CRSR to UAH
₴14,476.6906
|1 CRSR to VES
Bs43,145.94
|1 CRSR to CLP
$340,256.6
|1 CRSR to PKR
Rs98,285.0482
|1 CRSR to KZT
₸187,983.002
|1 CRSR to THB
฿11,386.3188
|1 CRSR to TWD
NT$10,463.7674
|1 CRSR to AED
د.إ1,287.3626
|1 CRSR to CHF
Fr280.624
|1 CRSR to HKD
HK$2,750.1152
|1 CRSR to MAD
.د.م3,171.0512
|1 CRSR to MXN
$6,608.6952
|1 CRSR to PLN
zł1,290.8704
|1 CRSR to RON
лв1,536.4164
|1 CRSR to SEK
kr3,385.027
|1 CRSR to BGN
лв589.3104
|1 CRSR to HUF
Ft120,622.7186
|1 CRSR to CZK
Kč7,443.5516
|1 CRSR to KWD
د.ك106.28634
|1 CRSR to ILS
₪1,196.1598