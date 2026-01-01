Parallax Price (LAX)
The live Parallax (LAX) price today is $ 0.03237315, with a 6.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current LAX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03237315 per LAX.
Parallax currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 34,732, with a circulating supply of 1.07M LAX. During the last 24 hours, LAX traded between $ 0.0322835 (low) and $ 0.03592697 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.194497, while the all-time low was $ 0.0322835.
In short-term performance, LAX moved +0.21% in the last hour and -19.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Parallax is $ 34.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LAX is 1.07M, with a total supply of 1072850.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.73K.
During today, the price change of Parallax to USD was $ -0.00218530652887285.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Parallax to USD was $ -0.0249522463.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Parallax to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Parallax to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00218530652887285
|-6.32%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0249522463
|-77.07%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Parallax could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Parallax is a community-driven, Bitcoin-inspired Proof of Work blockchain with a fixed 21 million supply, a fair launch, and no premine or VC allocation. Designed from block zero with no privileged mining phase, it brings Bitcoin's monetary discipline to an EVM-compatible environment, combining predictable scarcity with the full power of Ethereum's smart contract ecosystem.
Built from a clean-room fork of Go-Ethereum, Parallax re-engineers the consensus, emission, and difficulty layers to follow Bitcoin's long-term security model. The network uses 10 minute blocks, Bitcoin-style halvings, and difficulty adjustments every 2016 blocks, providing stability, resistance to manipulation, and a cumulative Proof of Work fork choice that strengthens chain security over time.
Mining is powered by XHash, a custom Proof of Work algorithm derived from Ethash and optimized for modern GPUs through the open source Hashwarp miner. This design ensures mining remains accessible to regular participants rather than concentrated in specialized hardware, supporting a healthier and more decentralized network.
Parallax is entirely open source, with transparent emission logic, public repositories, and a fully auditable codebase. A dedicated Blockscout explorer provides real-time visibility into the network, while an organically growing ecosystem of miners, node operators, and developers continues to expand the chain and build new applications.
By uniting Bitcoin's economic foundations with Ethereum's programmability, Parallax delivers a stable, deflationary, and genuinely decentralized Proof of Work base layer for the next generation of on-chain applications.
How much is Parallax worth right now?
Parallax is currently trading at ₹2.924134461239662575000, with a price movement of -6.32% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is LAX going up or down today?
LAX has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Proof of Work (PoW) ecosystem.
How popular is Parallax today?
The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling LAX.
What makes Parallax different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Proof of Work (PoW) category and built on the -- network, LAX offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much LAX exists in the market?
There are 1072850.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is Parallax's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹17.5681198866261285000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹2.91603674277698175000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
