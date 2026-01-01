Parallax Price Today

The live Parallax (LAX) price today is $ 0.03237315, with a 6.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current LAX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03237315 per LAX.

Parallax currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 34,732, with a circulating supply of 1.07M LAX. During the last 24 hours, LAX traded between $ 0.0322835 (low) and $ 0.03592697 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.194497, while the all-time low was $ 0.0322835.

In short-term performance, LAX moved +0.21% in the last hour and -19.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Parallax (LAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 34.73K$ 34.73K $ 34.73K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.73K$ 34.73K $ 34.73K Circulation Supply 1.07M 1.07M 1.07M Total Supply 1,072,850.0 1,072,850.0 1,072,850.0

The current Market Cap of Parallax is $ 34.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LAX is 1.07M, with a total supply of 1072850.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.73K.