What is the current trading price of Perpetual Exchange Protocol?

Perpetual Exchange Protocol (PERC) is currently priced at ₹0.0051364775208529620000 INR, reflecting a price movement of 19.74% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Perpetual Exchange Protocol's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in PERC?

Investors have generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Perpetual Exchange Protocol's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #7986 with a market capitalization of ₹5125961.89758192444000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about PERC?

With 997931164.777979 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Perpetual Exchange Protocol's recent performance?

The price range between ₹0.0042206296479309728000 and ₹0.005886951489341540000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Perpetual Exchange Protocol stack up against similar assets?

Against other Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens, PERC continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.