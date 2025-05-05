Phill Price (PHILL)
The live price of Phill (PHILL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 24.99K USD. PHILL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Phill Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Phill price change within the day is -1.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 998.51M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PHILL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PHILL price information.
During today, the price change of Phill to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Phill to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Phill to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Phill to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.12%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-17.25%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Phill: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.31%
+0.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Phil is the Binance mascot, introduced in 2023 as a stylized version of the Binance logo, with added features like hair and facial expressions. This move is part of Binance's effort to humanize its brand and make cryptocurrency more approachable, especially for newcomers. As one of the largest global crypto exchanges, Binance recognized the need to connect with a broader audience and break down the complexity of crypto. Phil was designed to make the space feel less intimidating and more welcoming. The mascot simplifies the Binance logo, giving it a friendly and relatable appearance. Phil’s design aims to ease concerns for new users, offering a fun and approachable symbol in a market often seen as volatile and complex. This is part of a broader trend in the industry where exchanges and projects are using meme culture and playful branding to attract newcomers and demystify crypto. Phil is also central to Binance’s community engagement efforts. By leveraging social media and interactive campaigns, the mascot helps foster a sense of connection and inclusivity among users, whether they are beginners or seasoned traders. Phil encourages interaction and creates a more welcoming environment for anyone exploring digital assets. In summary, Phil is more than just a mascot—it's a strategic tool to make crypto more accessible. With its friendly design and community focus, Phil embodies Binance's commitment to attracting new users, educating them, and creating a more approachable and inclusive crypto experience.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PHILL to VND
₫--
|1 PHILL to AUD
A$--
|1 PHILL to GBP
￡--
|1 PHILL to EUR
€--
|1 PHILL to USD
$--
|1 PHILL to MYR
RM--
|1 PHILL to TRY
₺--
|1 PHILL to JPY
¥--
|1 PHILL to RUB
₽--
|1 PHILL to INR
₹--
|1 PHILL to IDR
Rp--
|1 PHILL to KRW
₩--
|1 PHILL to PHP
₱--
|1 PHILL to EGP
￡E.--
|1 PHILL to BRL
R$--
|1 PHILL to CAD
C$--
|1 PHILL to BDT
৳--
|1 PHILL to NGN
₦--
|1 PHILL to UAH
₴--
|1 PHILL to VES
Bs--
|1 PHILL to PKR
Rs--
|1 PHILL to KZT
₸--
|1 PHILL to THB
฿--
|1 PHILL to TWD
NT$--
|1 PHILL to AED
د.إ--
|1 PHILL to CHF
Fr--
|1 PHILL to HKD
HK$--
|1 PHILL to MAD
.د.م--
|1 PHILL to MXN
$--