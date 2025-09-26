PLYR L1 (PLYR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0.00460902 $ 0.00460902 $ 0.00460902 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0.00460902$ 0.00460902 $ 0.00460902 All Time High $ 0.02441299$ 0.02441299 $ 0.02441299 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.84% Price Change (1D) +1.96% Price Change (7D) -28.51% Price Change (7D) -28.51%

PLYR L1 (PLYR) real-time price is $0.00281884. Over the past 24 hours, PLYR traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0.00460902, showing active market volatility. PLYR's all-time high price is $ 0.02441299, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, PLYR has changed by +0.84% over the past hour, +1.96% over 24 hours, and -28.51% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PLYR L1 (PLYR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 455.01K$ 455.01K $ 455.01K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.11M$ 2.11M $ 2.11M Circulation Supply 161.42M 161.42M 161.42M Total Supply 749,981,076.259831 749,981,076.259831 749,981,076.259831

The current Market Cap of PLYR L1 is $ 455.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PLYR is 161.42M, with a total supply of 749981076.259831. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.11M.