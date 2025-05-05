Polter Price (POLTER)
The live price of Polter (POLTER) today is 0.00907619 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 769.60K USD. POLTER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Polter Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Polter price change within the day is +14.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 84.79M USD
Get real-time price updates of the POLTER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate POLTER price information.
During today, the price change of Polter to USD was $ +0.00117068.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Polter to USD was $ -0.0073702166.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Polter to USD was $ +0.0172974664.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Polter to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00117068
|+14.81%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0073702166
|-81.20%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0172974664
|+190.58%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Polter: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.13%
+14.81%
-24.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Polter is a decentralized non-custodial lending and borrowing platform where depositors earn a percentage of the interest charged for borrowing. Since the cessation of the $GEIST platform on Fantom chain, there has been a demand for something similar to be available to the community. $POLTER was created to satisfy this demand using the same smart contract. Learning an important lesson from the previous protocol, flash-loans will be disabled on Polter. This will help to minimize risks to users of the platform.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 POLTER to VND
₫238.83993985
|1 POLTER to AUD
A$0.0140680945
|1 POLTER to GBP
￡0.0068071425
|1 POLTER to EUR
€0.0079870472
|1 POLTER to USD
$0.00907619
|1 POLTER to MYR
RM0.0387553313
|1 POLTER to TRY
₺0.3490702674
|1 POLTER to JPY
¥1.3155029786
|1 POLTER to RUB
₽0.7526884367
|1 POLTER to INR
₹0.7671195788
|1 POLTER to IDR
Rp148.7899761936
|1 POLTER to KRW
₩12.7117486664
|1 POLTER to PHP
₱0.503728545
|1 POLTER to EGP
￡E.0.4604351187
|1 POLTER to BRL
R$0.0512804735
|1 POLTER to CAD
C$0.0125251422
|1 POLTER to BDT
৳1.106387561
|1 POLTER to NGN
₦14.5918814249
|1 POLTER to UAH
₴0.377569504
|1 POLTER to VES
Bs0.79870472
|1 POLTER to PKR
Rs2.5587594848
|1 POLTER to KZT
₸4.7001957534
|1 POLTER to THB
฿0.300421889
|1 POLTER to TWD
NT$0.2787297949
|1 POLTER to AED
د.إ0.0333096173
|1 POLTER to CHF
Fr0.0074424758
|1 POLTER to HKD
HK$0.0703404725
|1 POLTER to MAD
.د.م0.0840455194
|1 POLTER to MXN
$0.1777118002