PudgyStrategy (PUDGYSTR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00154644 24H High $ 0.00190392 All Time High $ 0.00190392 Lowest Price $ 0.00127487 Price Change (1H) +0.31% Price Change (1D) +16.46% Price Change (7D) --

PudgyStrategy (PUDGYSTR) real-time price is $0.00181889. Over the past 24 hours, PUDGYSTR traded between a low of $ 0.00154644 and a high of $ 0.00190392, showing active market volatility. PUDGYSTR's all-time high price is $ 0.00190392, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00127487.

In terms of short-term performance, PUDGYSTR has changed by +0.31% over the past hour, +16.46% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PudgyStrategy (PUDGYSTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00 Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.82M Circulation Supply 0.00 Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PudgyStrategy is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PUDGYSTR is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.82M.