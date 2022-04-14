Pumpkinhead Price Today

The live Pumpkinhead (PUMPKIN) price today is $ 0.00000867, with a 0.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current PUMPKIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000867 per PUMPKIN.

Pumpkinhead currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,966.69, with a circulating supply of 918.37M PUMPKIN. During the last 24 hours, PUMPKIN traded between $ 0.00000864 (low) and $ 0.00000871 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00019232, while the all-time low was $ 0.0000081.

In short-term performance, PUMPKIN moved +0.27% in the last hour and +5.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Pumpkinhead (PUMPKIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.97K$ 7.97K $ 7.97K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.97K$ 7.97K $ 7.97K Circulation Supply 918.37M 918.37M 918.37M Total Supply 918,369,845.174336 918,369,845.174336 918,369,845.174336

The current Market Cap of Pumpkinhead is $ 7.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PUMPKIN is 918.37M, with a total supply of 918369845.174336. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.97K.