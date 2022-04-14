ratthew Price Today

The live ratthew (RATTHEW) price today is $ 0.00007742, with a 10.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current RATTHEW to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00007742 per RATTHEW.

ratthew currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 77,409, with a circulating supply of 1.00B RATTHEW. During the last 24 hours, RATTHEW traded between $ 0.00007741 (low) and $ 0.00008928 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00053659, while the all-time low was $ 0.00007741.

In short-term performance, RATTHEW moved -1.98% in the last hour and -14.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ratthew (RATTHEW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 77.41K$ 77.41K $ 77.41K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 77.41K$ 77.41K $ 77.41K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ratthew is $ 77.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RATTHEW is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 77.41K.