Rezor Price (RZR)
The live price of Rezor (RZR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. RZR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Rezor Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Rezor price change within the day is +2.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the RZR to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Rezor to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rezor to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rezor to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rezor to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.86%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Rezor: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.41%
+2.86%
+6.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Rezor is a high-speed Layer Zero blockchain ecosystem. Rezor Swap and Wallet are live. The blockchain and Rezor Exchange are coming soon — built for real-world utility, multi-chain access, and a seamless Web3 experience across DeFi, trading, and beyond. While the blockchain is under development, the Rezor ecosystem is already live and growing. Rezor Wallet is live, offering a secure, user-friendly interface to store, manage, and interact with crypto assets across supported chains.
