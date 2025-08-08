Rollback Price (ROLL)
Rollback (ROLL) is currently trading at 0.01960024 USD with a market cap of $ 196.00K USD. ROLL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ROLL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ROLL price information.
During today, the price change of Rollback to USD was $ +0.00533998.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rollback to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rollback to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rollback to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00533998
|+37.45%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Rollback: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.31%
+37.45%
-6.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Rollback: Never Lose Your Crypto Again Auto-recover your assets if your wallet goes inactive — no seed sharing, no custodians. Rollback is a revolutionary cryptocurrency asset protection system that automatically transfers your funds to designated recovery wallets when your primary wallet becomes inactive. It solves the critical problem of permanent cryptocurrency loss due to forgotten passwords, lost private keys, device theft, or owner incapacitation. The Problem We Solve Countless assets are lost annually due to forgotten keys or inaccessible wallets A significant percentage of all digital assets are permanently locked away Human error remains a leading cause of asset loss No recovery mechanism exists for most crypto wallets Idle funds reduce liquidity in the DeFi ecosystem, harming yields and overall market fluidity. Complex Recovery: Existing solutions are often centralized or require complicated, manual processes. The Solution Rollback acts as a "dead man's switch" for your crypto assets: Automated monitoring of wallet activity Configurable inactivity thresholds (days, months, years) Multi-wallet recovery system with priority or randomized distribution Email warnings before rollback execution Smart contract security with decentralized execution
