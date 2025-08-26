What is Rugflip (RFLIP)

Rugflip is a community-driven crypto initiative designed to take on one of the biggest problems in the space: scams and rugpulls. With over $11.3 billion lost to these schemes, our mission is to “flip” that total market cap and return value back to the people who deserve it. The project combines fun and meme energy with serious utility through staking rewards in Solify100 ($S100) and our groundbreaking NFT Rug Insurance program. Together, these features build a safer and more rewarding ecosystem for crypto users.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Rugflip (RFLIP) Resource Official Website

Rugflip Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Rugflip (RFLIP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Rugflip (RFLIP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Rugflip.

Check the Rugflip price prediction now!

RFLIP to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Rugflip (RFLIP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Rugflip (RFLIP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RFLIP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rugflip (RFLIP) How much is Rugflip (RFLIP) worth today? The live RFLIP price in USD is 0.00020236 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current RFLIP to USD price? $ 0.00020236 . Check out The current price of RFLIP to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Rugflip? The market cap for RFLIP is $ 202.92K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of RFLIP? The circulating supply of RFLIP is 999.98M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of RFLIP? RFLIP achieved an ATH price of 0.00021532 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of RFLIP? RFLIP saw an ATL price of 0.00017827 USD . What is the trading volume of RFLIP? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for RFLIP is -- USD . Will RFLIP go higher this year? RFLIP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out RFLIP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Rugflip (RFLIP) Important Industry Updates