Sanctum Infinity (INF) Live Price Chart

$231.99
-6.00%(1D)

Price of Sanctum Infinity (INF) Today

The live price of Sanctum Infinity (INF) today is 231.99 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 50.66M USD. INF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sanctum Infinity Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Sanctum Infinity price change within the day is -6.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 218.18K USD

Get real-time price updates of the INF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate INF price information.

Sanctum Infinity (INF) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Sanctum Infinity to USD was $ -14.8622128780644.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sanctum Infinity to USD was $ +47.5210403910.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sanctum Infinity to USD was $ +58.0823619420.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sanctum Infinity to USD was $ +11.14769785937798.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -14.8622128780644-6.02%
30 Days$ +47.5210403910+20.48%
60 Days$ +58.0823619420+25.04%
90 Days$ +11.14769785937798+5.05%

Sanctum Infinity (INF) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Sanctum Infinity: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 228.62
$ 246.86
$ 363.89
+0.31%

-6.02%

+4.64%

Sanctum Infinity (INF) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 50.66M
--
218.18K
What is Sanctum Infinity (INF)

Socean is a noncustodial stake pool for the Solana blockchain based on the Solana stake pool reference implementation. Users deposit SOL, we stake it for them, and give them a derivative token called SOCN that can be redeemed for SOL at any time. The SOCN token can then be used in several different use-cases, like lending/borrowing, liquidity provision, trading, etc.

Sanctum Infinity (INF) Resource

Disclaimer

