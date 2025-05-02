sBTC Price (SBTC)
The live price of sBTC (SBTC) today is 96,430 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 96.43M USD. SBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key sBTC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- sBTC price change within the day is +0.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00K USD
During today, the price change of sBTC to USD was $ +197.09.
In the past 30 days, the price change of sBTC to USD was $ +13,676.8886890000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of sBTC to USD was $ +3,474.8454070000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of sBTC to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +197.09
|+0.20%
|30 Days
|$ +13,676.8886890000
|+14.18%
|60 Days
|$ +3,474.8454070000
|+3.60%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of sBTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
+0.20%
+1.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
sBTC allows users to peg-in BTC from Bitcoin L1 to Stacks L2, where it can be used in DeFi protocols, lending platforms, or AMMs (Automated Market Makers). Stacks is a Bitcoin Layer 2 (L2) that brings smart contracts, DeFi, and scalable applications to Bitcoin while inheriting its security. It uses Proof of Transfer (PoX) to settle transactions on Bitcoin without modifying its base layer. Stacks enables Clarity smart contracts, allowing decentralized applications (dApps) to interact with Bitcoin natively. With sBTC, a decentralized, 1:1 Bitcoin-backed asset, users can move BTC into Stacks to access DeFi and smart contracts while maintaining Bitcoin’s security. Stacks expands Bitcoin’s utility beyond a store of value, enabling it to be used for lending, yield generation, and trading in a trust-minimized way.
