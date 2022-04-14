ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The live Scriptonia price today is 0 USD.SCRIPT market cap is 8,524.07 USD. Track real-time SCRIPT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Scriptonia price today is 0 USD.SCRIPT market cap is 8,524.07 USD. Track real-time SCRIPT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About SCRIPT

SCRIPT Price Info

What is SCRIPT

SCRIPT Whitepaper

SCRIPT Official Website

SCRIPT Tokenomics

SCRIPT Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Scriptonia Logo

Scriptonia Price (SCRIPT)

Unlisted

1 SCRIPT to USD Live Price:

--
----
+9.90%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Scriptonia (SCRIPT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:32:13 (UTC+8)

Scriptonia Price Today

The live Scriptonia (SCRIPT) price today is --, with a 9.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCRIPT to USD conversion rate is -- per SCRIPT.

Scriptonia currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,524.07, with a circulating supply of 999.81M SCRIPT. During the last 24 hours, SCRIPT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SCRIPT moved +0.20% in the last hour and +3.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Scriptonia (SCRIPT) Market Information

$ 8.52K
$ 8.52K$ 8.52K

--
----

$ 8.52K
$ 8.52K$ 8.52K

999.81M
999.81M 999.81M

999,809,798.2453122
999,809,798.2453122 999,809,798.2453122

The current Market Cap of Scriptonia is $ 8.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SCRIPT is 999.81M, with a total supply of 999809798.2453122. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.52K.

Scriptonia Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.20%

+9.96%

+3.30%

+3.30%

Scriptonia (SCRIPT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Scriptonia to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Scriptonia to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Scriptonia to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Scriptonia to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+9.96%
30 Days$ 0-66.35%
60 Days$ 0-94.02%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Scriptonia

Scriptonia (SCRIPT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SCRIPT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Scriptonia (SCRIPT) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Scriptonia could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Scriptonia will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for SCRIPT price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Scriptonia Price Prediction.

What is Scriptonia (SCRIPT)

Scriptonia is an AI-driven prompt engineering and content intelligence platform built to help developers, creators, and teams communicate better with AI systems. It provides a structured interface where users can generate, refine, and organize high-quality prompts for building web apps, APIs, and creative content. Scriptonia’s goal is to turn prompt engineering into a scalable workflow rather than a guessing game—bridging the gap between creativity, clarity, and code.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Scriptonia (SCRIPT) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Scriptonia

How much is Scriptonia worth right now?

Scriptonia is currently trading at ₹0.0007666517822872732000, with a price movement of 9.96% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is SCRIPT going up or down today?

SCRIPT has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Scriptonia today?

The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling SCRIPT.

What makes Scriptonia different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, SCRIPT offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much SCRIPT exists in the market?

There are 999809798.2453122 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Scriptonia's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹0.0338665953204768364000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹0.0005581368778433724000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Scriptonia

How much will 1 Scriptonia be worth in 2030?
If Scriptonia were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Scriptonia prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:32:13 (UTC+8)

Scriptonia (SCRIPT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about Scriptonia

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
Zcash

Zcash

ZEC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Pippin

Pippin

PIPPIN

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

CodexField

CodexField

CODEX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$6.1007
$6.1007$6.1007

+8,034.26%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.493
$2.493$2.493

+149.30%

ForTON

ForTON

FRT

$121.18
$121.18$121.18

+73.11%

OOOO

OOOO

OOOO

$0.03168
$0.03168$0.03168

+8.67%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$6.1007
$6.1007$6.1007

+8,034.26%

SQUADBOOM

SQUADBOOM

SBM

$0.0000000000000000002067
$0.0000000000000000002067$0.0000000000000000002067

+175.60%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.493
$2.493$2.493

+149.30%

REWARDS ON PROJECT

REWARDS ON PROJECT

RWD

$0.0000000000000001977
$0.0000000000000001977$0.0000000000000001977

+147.12%

Agusto

Agusto

AGUSTO

$0.00001200
$0.00001200$0.00001200

+68.53%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.