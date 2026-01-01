Solaire Privacy Price Today

The live Solaire Privacy (ZPAY) price today is $ 0, with a 1.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZPAY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZPAY.

Solaire Privacy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,985.26, with a circulating supply of 998.24M ZPAY. During the last 24 hours, ZPAY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00150099, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZPAY moved -- in the last hour and +9.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Solaire Privacy (ZPAY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.99K$ 5.99K $ 5.99K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.99K$ 5.99K $ 5.99K Circulation Supply 998.24M 998.24M 998.24M Total Supply 998,243,053.918463 998,243,053.918463 998,243,053.918463

The current Market Cap of Solaire Privacy is $ 5.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZPAY is 998.24M, with a total supply of 998243053.918463. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.99K.