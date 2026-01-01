ExchangeDEX+
The live Solmon price today is 0 USD.SOLMON market cap is 7,590.49 USD. Track real-time SOLMON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Solmon price today is 0 USD.SOLMON market cap is 7,590.49 USD. Track real-time SOLMON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Solmon (SOLMON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:22:46 (UTC+8)

Solmon Price Today

The live Solmon (SOLMON) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOLMON to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SOLMON.

Solmon currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,590.49, with a circulating supply of 799.90M SOLMON. During the last 24 hours, SOLMON traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SOLMON moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Solmon (SOLMON) Market Information

$ 7.59K
$ 7.59K$ 7.59K

--
----

$ 7.59K
$ 7.59K$ 7.59K

799.90M
799.90M 799.90M

799,904,529.5345
799,904,529.5345 799,904,529.5345

The current Market Cap of Solmon is $ 7.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SOLMON is 799.90M, with a total supply of 799904529.5345. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.59K.

Solmon Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Solmon (SOLMON) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Solmon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Solmon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Solmon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Solmon to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0-6.01%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Solmon

Solmon (SOLMON) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SOLMON in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Solmon (SOLMON) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Solmon could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Solmon will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SOLMON price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Solmon Price Prediction.

What is Solmon (SOLMON)

SOLMON is a community-driven meme asset built around a Player-vs-Environment (PvE) philosophy. Instead of competing against one another, holders work collectively to overcome common challenges such as supply dilution, market pressure, and long-term sustainability. Launched through a fair and transparent process on Pump.fun with no presale, no team allocation, and no private investors, SOLMON emphasizes equal access and organic community growth. The project aims to develop a cooperative ecosystem, where utility and culture are shaped by the community rather than centralized control.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Solmon

What is the current price of Solmon?

Trading at ₹0.000857122752697965000, Solmon has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact SOLMON's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 799904529.5345 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Solmon?

Its market capitalization is ₹685561.821193506465000, ranking #11856 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

SOLMON recorded ₹-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₹ and ₹, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Solmon fit within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category?

As a Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem token, SOLMON competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

Solmon (SOLMON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

