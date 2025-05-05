SolPod Price (SOLPOD)
The live price of SolPod (SOLPOD) today is 0.00000626 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.25K USD. SOLPOD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SolPod Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SolPod price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 998.90M USD
During today, the price change of SolPod to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SolPod to USD was $ +0.0000009882.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SolPod to USD was $ -0.0000042631.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SolPod to USD was $ -0.00002679632241998941.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000009882
|+15.79%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000042631
|-68.10%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00002679632241998941
|-81.06%
Discover the latest price analysis of SolPod: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SolPod helps $SOLPOD holders to capitalise on Solana ecosystem tokens without needing to play an active role in day to day trading. SolPod have a trading team with a proven track record displayed publicly e.g. on our X account, and leverage this expertise to find Solana coins that have x100 potential to grow our holdings and that of our holders. Any holders who have $SOLPOD holdings above the eligibility criteria will receive airdrops of tokens our team has invested in, directly into their wallet. Historically these have occurred daily, following which $SOLPOD holders can decide to hold or sell the tokens to grow their portfolio. You can think of it as a Solana ecosystem mutual fund that pays dividends in up and coming tokens. The SOLPOD token's primary function is to determine airdrop eligibility. However, it also funds the SolPod's teams trading and marketing activities. It benefits from deflationary tokenomics as our team buys back and burns SOLPOD periodically, using some of the profits generated by our trading team.
