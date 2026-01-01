Staked Aave Price Today

The live Staked Aave (STKAAVE) price today is $ 172.85, with a 2.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current STKAAVE to USD conversion rate is $ 172.85 per STKAAVE.

Staked Aave currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 427,477,490, with a circulating supply of 2.47M STKAAVE. During the last 24 hours, STKAAVE traded between $ 171.5 (low) and $ 179.32 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 205.25, while the all-time low was $ 140.45.

In short-term performance, STKAAVE moved +0.45% in the last hour and +5.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Staked Aave (STKAAVE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 427.48M$ 427.48M $ 427.48M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 427.48M$ 427.48M $ 427.48M Circulation Supply 2.47M 2.47M 2.47M Total Supply 2,469,967.742565124 2,469,967.742565124 2,469,967.742565124

