The live Staked Aave price today is 172.85 USD.STKAAVE market cap is 427,477,490 USD. Track real-time STKAAVE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Staked Aave Price (STKAAVE)

1 STKAAVE to USD Live Price:

$172.85
$172.85
-2.70%1D
Staked Aave (STKAAVE) Live Price Chart
Staked Aave Price Today

The live Staked Aave (STKAAVE) price today is $ 172.85, with a 2.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current STKAAVE to USD conversion rate is $ 172.85 per STKAAVE.

Staked Aave currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 427,477,490, with a circulating supply of 2.47M STKAAVE. During the last 24 hours, STKAAVE traded between $ 171.5 (low) and $ 179.32 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 205.25, while the all-time low was $ 140.45.

In short-term performance, STKAAVE moved +0.45% in the last hour and +5.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Staked Aave (STKAAVE) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Staked Aave is $ 427.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STKAAVE is 2.47M, with a total supply of 2469967.742565124. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 427.48M.

Staked Aave Price History USD

+0.45%

-2.70%

+5.83%

+5.83%

Staked Aave (STKAAVE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Staked Aave to USD was $ -4.8106881423214.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Staked Aave to USD was $ -10.4539852850.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Staked Aave to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Staked Aave to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -4.8106881423214-2.70%
30 Days$ -10.4539852850-6.04%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Staked Aave

Staked Aave (STKAAVE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of STKAAVE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Staked Aave (STKAAVE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Staked Aave could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Staked Aave will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for STKAAVE price predictions for the years 2026–2027.

What is Staked Aave (STKAAVE)

Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to lend and borrow crypto.

Lenders earn interest by depositing digital assets into specially created liquidity pools. Borrowers can then use their crypto as collateral to take out a flash loan using this liquidity.

Aave (which means “ghost” in Finnish) was originally known as ETHLend when it launched in November 2017, but the rebranding to Aave happened in September 2018. (This helps explain why this token’s ticker is so different from its name!)

AAVE provides holders with discounted fees on the platform, and it also serves as a governance token — giving owners a say in the future development of the protocol.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Staked Aave (STKAAVE) Resource

About Staked Aave

What is the real-time price of Staked Aave today?

The live price of Staked Aave stands at ₹15610.348779549725000, moving -2.70% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for STKAAVE?

STKAAVE has traded between ₹15488.42820765275000 and ₹16194.664409307820000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Staked Aave showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is STKAAVE currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests STKAAVE is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Staked Aave?

With a market cap of ₹38606148188.0617863650000, Staked Aave is ranked #175, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has STKAAVE seen recently?

The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Staked Aave compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₹18536.442505077125000, while the ATL is ₹12684.255054022325000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence STKAAVE's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (2469967.742565124 tokens), category performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Aave Tokens,Liquid Staking Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Staked Aave

Staked Aave (STKAAVE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

