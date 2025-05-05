Staked Frax Ether Price (SFRXETH)
The live price of Staked Frax Ether (SFRXETH) today is 2,047.74 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 163.83M USD. SFRXETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Staked Frax Ether Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Staked Frax Ether price change within the day is -0.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 80.00K USD
During today, the price change of Staked Frax Ether to USD was $ -5.124659604165.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Staked Frax Ether to USD was $ +29.4178328400.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Staked Frax Ether to USD was $ -336.0525636600.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Staked Frax Ether to USD was $ -1,023.9562446871958.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -5.124659604165
|-0.24%
|30 Days
|$ +29.4178328400
|+1.44%
|60 Days
|$ -336.0525636600
|-16.41%
|90 Days
|$ -1,023.9562446871958
|-33.33%
Discover the latest price analysis of Staked Frax Ether: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
-0.24%
+1.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Staked Frax Ether is the vault token that accrues all proof of stake rewards of ETH validators run by Frax Finance protocol. sfrxETH is ERC4626 compliant and a non-rebasing, interest bearing token.
