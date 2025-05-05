Staked Frax USD Price (SFRXUSD)
The live price of Staked Frax USD (SFRXUSD) today is 1.13 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 27.99M USD. SFRXUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Staked Frax USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Staked Frax USD price change within the day is +0.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 24.78M USD
During today, the price change of Staked Frax USD to USD was $ +0.00067888.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Staked Frax USD to USD was $ +0.0056455930.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Staked Frax USD to USD was $ +0.0157251930.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Staked Frax USD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00067888
|+0.06%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0056455930
|+0.50%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0157251930
|+1.39%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Staked Frax USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.07%
+0.06%
+0.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Staked Frax USD (sfrxUSD) is the yielding stablecoin implemented as an ERC4626 token. sfrxUSD is fully redeemable for frxUSD at an increasing rate proportional to the yield mechanism (described below). sfrxUSD is not rebasing and can always be redeemed for the underlying frxUSD with no unstaking fee or price impact. sfrxUSD is unique in yielding design in that it targets a benchmark-rate strategy that alternates between the best of three governance-approved strategies: carry-trade, algorithmic market operations (AMOs), and the Interest on Reserve Balances/T-Bill (IORB) rate. This insures that sfrxUSD’s APY is the most competitive yield onchain.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
