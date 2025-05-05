Staked Frax USD Logo

Staked Frax USD Price (SFRXUSD)

USD

Staked Frax USD (SFRXUSD) Live Price Chart

$1.13
$1.13$1.13
0.00%(1D)

Price of Staked Frax USD (SFRXUSD) Today

The live price of Staked Frax USD (SFRXUSD) today is 1.13 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 27.99M USD. SFRXUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Staked Frax USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Staked Frax USD price change within the day is +0.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 24.78M USD

Get real-time price updates of the SFRXUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SFRXUSD price information.

Staked Frax USD (SFRXUSD) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Staked Frax USD to USD was $ +0.00067888.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Staked Frax USD to USD was $ +0.0056455930.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Staked Frax USD to USD was $ +0.0157251930.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Staked Frax USD to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00067888+0.06%
30 Days$ +0.0056455930+0.50%
60 Days$ +0.0157251930+1.39%
90 Days$ 0--

Staked Frax USD (SFRXUSD) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Staked Frax USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.13
$ 1.13$ 1.13

$ 1.13
$ 1.13$ 1.13

$ 1.21
$ 1.21$ 1.21

+0.07%

+0.06%

+0.14%

Staked Frax USD (SFRXUSD) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 27.99M
$ 27.99M$ 27.99M

--
----

24.78M
24.78M 24.78M

What is Staked Frax USD (SFRXUSD)

Staked Frax USD (sfrxUSD) is the yielding stablecoin implemented as an ERC4626 token. sfrxUSD is fully redeemable for frxUSD at an increasing rate proportional to the yield mechanism (described below). sfrxUSD is not rebasing and can always be redeemed for the underlying frxUSD with no unstaking fee or price impact. sfrxUSD is unique in yielding design in that it targets a benchmark-rate strategy that alternates between the best of three governance-approved strategies: carry-trade, algorithmic market operations (AMOs), and the Interest on Reserve Balances/T-Bill (IORB) rate. This insures that sfrxUSD’s APY is the most competitive yield onchain.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Staked Frax USD (SFRXUSD) Resource

Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Staked Frax USD (SFRXUSD)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SFRXUSD to Local Currencies

1 SFRXUSD to VND
29,735.95
1 SFRXUSD to AUD
A$1.7515
1 SFRXUSD to GBP
0.8475
1 SFRXUSD to EUR
0.9944
1 SFRXUSD to USD
$1.13
1 SFRXUSD to MYR
RM4.8251
1 SFRXUSD to TRY
43.4598
1 SFRXUSD to JPY
¥163.5675
1 SFRXUSD to RUB
93.7109
1 SFRXUSD to INR
95.5076
1 SFRXUSD to IDR
Rp18,524.5872
1 SFRXUSD to KRW
1,582.6328
1 SFRXUSD to PHP
62.715
1 SFRXUSD to EGP
￡E.57.3814
1 SFRXUSD to BRL
R$6.3845
1 SFRXUSD to CAD
C$1.5481
1 SFRXUSD to BDT
137.747
1 SFRXUSD to NGN
1,816.7123
1 SFRXUSD to UAH
47.008
1 SFRXUSD to VES
Bs99.44
1 SFRXUSD to PKR
Rs318.5696
1 SFRXUSD to KZT
585.1818
1 SFRXUSD to THB
฿37.403
1 SFRXUSD to TWD
NT$34.7023
1 SFRXUSD to AED
د.إ4.1471
1 SFRXUSD to CHF
Fr0.9266
1 SFRXUSD to HKD
HK$8.7575
1 SFRXUSD to MAD
.د.م10.4638
1 SFRXUSD to MXN
$22.1254