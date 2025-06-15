Staked LOOP Price (STLOOP)
The live price of Staked LOOP (STLOOP) today is 0.02862779 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.18M USD. STLOOP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Staked LOOP Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Staked LOOP price change within the day is -3.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 76.17M USD
Get real-time price updates of the STLOOP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STLOOP price information.
During today, the price change of Staked LOOP to USD was $ -0.00105178167125943.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Staked LOOP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Staked LOOP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Staked LOOP to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00105178167125943
|-3.54%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Staked LOOP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.53%
-3.54%
+49.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
StakedLOOP (stLOOP) is the liquid receipt token that you get when staking LOOP. This token will determine your points multiplier, based on which Looping Mode you fall into. Stake LOOP → mint stLOOP Points Booster: stLOOP unlocks higher airdrop multipliers across Early Adopter, Loyalty, and Loopdrops programs. stLOOP Points: We are tracking stLOOP points based on time-weighted holdings to take into consideration for future utility and governance
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Staked LOOP (STLOOP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STLOOP token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 STLOOP to VND
₫753.34029385
|1 STLOOP to AUD
A$0.0438005187
|1 STLOOP to GBP
￡0.0208982867
|1 STLOOP to EUR
€0.0246198994
|1 STLOOP to USD
$0.02862779
|1 STLOOP to MYR
RM0.1213818296
|1 STLOOP to TRY
₺1.1276486481
|1 STLOOP to JPY
¥4.1255508169
|1 STLOOP to RUB
₽2.2836388083
|1 STLOOP to INR
₹2.4651389969
|1 STLOOP to IDR
Rp469.3079576976
|1 STLOOP to KRW
₩39.1089964748
|1 STLOOP to PHP
₱1.6051601853
|1 STLOOP to EGP
￡E.1.4230874409
|1 STLOOP to BRL
R$0.1585979566
|1 STLOOP to CAD
C$0.0386475165
|1 STLOOP to BDT
৳3.5008924391
|1 STLOOP to NGN
₦44.178405528
|1 STLOOP to UAH
₴1.1820414491
|1 STLOOP to VES
Bs2.862779
|1 STLOOP to PKR
Rs8.1005194584
|1 STLOOP to KZT
₸14.6957897186
|1 STLOOP to THB
฿0.9269678402
|1 STLOOP to TWD
NT$0.8456649166
|1 STLOOP to AED
د.إ0.1050639893
|1 STLOOP to CHF
Fr0.0231885099
|1 STLOOP to HKD
HK$0.2244418736
|1 STLOOP to MAD
.د.م0.2607991669
|1 STLOOP to MXN
$0.5427828984