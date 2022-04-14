Staked USD Coin Price Today

The live Staked USD Coin (SUSD) price today is $ 1.006, with a 0.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.006 per SUSD.

Staked USD Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,458,370, with a circulating supply of 3.44M SUSD. During the last 24 hours, SUSD traded between $ 0.991453 (low) and $ 1.006 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.01, while the all-time low was $ 0.987027.

In short-term performance, SUSD moved +0.80% in the last hour and +1.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Staked USD Coin (SUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.46M$ 3.46M $ 3.46M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.46M$ 3.46M $ 3.46M Circulation Supply 3.44M 3.44M 3.44M Total Supply 3,437,847.1725175 3,437,847.1725175 3,437,847.1725175

The current Market Cap of Staked USD Coin is $ 3.46M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUSD is 3.44M, with a total supply of 3437847.1725175. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.46M.