STAU Price (STAU)
The live price of STAU (STAU) today is 0.069033 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STAU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key STAU Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- STAU price change within the day is -1.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the STAU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STAU price information.
During today, the price change of STAU to USD was $ -0.00107567138043269.
In the past 30 days, the price change of STAU to USD was $ +0.0370330496.
In the past 60 days, the price change of STAU to USD was $ -0.0118721227.
In the past 90 days, the price change of STAU to USD was $ -0.03677481400247602.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00107567138043269
|-1.53%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0370330496
|+53.65%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0118721227
|-17.19%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03677481400247602
|-34.75%
Discover the latest price analysis of STAU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.28%
-1.53%
+12.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The STAU project is a project that allows you to actually purchase gold products that are recognized as the best safe asset through a reliable blockchain ecosystem. STAU has Starry Japan Inc., global distribution company FedEx as its partner companies. Starry Japan Co., Ltd. is a gold product manufacturer. FedEx actually ships gold products to the address that customers want. STAU will expand the gold product distribution market to the blockchain ecosystem.
|1 STAU to VND
₫1,770.075153
|1 STAU to AUD
A$0.10631082
|1 STAU to GBP
￡0.05177475
|1 STAU to EUR
€0.06074904
|1 STAU to USD
$0.069033
|1 STAU to MYR
RM0.29062893
|1 STAU to TRY
₺2.66398347
|1 STAU to JPY
¥9.94972629
|1 STAU to RUB
₽5.72076471
|1 STAU to INR
₹5.81879157
|1 STAU to IDR
Rp1,131.68834352
|1 STAU to KRW
₩95.61346632
|1 STAU to PHP
₱3.85135107
|1 STAU to EGP
￡E.3.49652145
|1 STAU to BRL
R$0.3934881
|1 STAU to CAD
C$0.09526554
|1 STAU to BDT
৳8.4151227
|1 STAU to NGN
₦110.80693929
|1 STAU to UAH
₴2.8717728
|1 STAU to VES
Bs6.074904
|1 STAU to PKR
Rs19.46178336
|1 STAU to KZT
₸35.74942938
|1 STAU to THB
฿2.28292131
|1 STAU to TWD
NT$2.05304142
|1 STAU to AED
د.إ0.25335111
|1 STAU to CHF
Fr0.05660706
|1 STAU to HKD
HK$0.53500575
|1 STAU to MAD
.د.م0.63924558
|1 STAU to MXN
$1.35097581