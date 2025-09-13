What is stBGT (STBGT)

stBGT is a Berachain LST originally issued by Stride (stride.zone), and later acquired by BakerDAO (bakerdao.io). It has a unique economic design where it can only be earning via LPing the stBGT-BERA pool, or by having an active debt position on BakerDAO. BakerDAO users can access non-liquidateable loans and leverage, and earn passive stBGT rewards whilst having open position in addition to the leverage they can already access with no extra fees.

stBGT (STBGT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

STBGT to Local Currencies

stBGT (STBGT) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About stBGT (STBGT) How much is stBGT (STBGT) worth today? The live STBGT price in USD is 2.72 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current STBGT to USD price? $ 2.72 . Check out The current price of STBGT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of stBGT? The market cap for STBGT is $ 484.68K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of STBGT? The circulating supply of STBGT is 176.78K USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of STBGT? STBGT achieved an ATH price of 2.76 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of STBGT? STBGT saw an ATL price of 2.45 USD . What is the trading volume of STBGT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for STBGT is -- USD . Will STBGT go higher this year? STBGT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out STBGT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

