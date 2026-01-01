ExchangeDEX+
The live TaxSplit price today is 0 USD.TAX market cap is 12,553.01 USD. Track real-time TAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

TaxSplit (TAX) Live Price Chart
TaxSplit Price Today

The live TaxSplit (TAX) price today is $ 0, with a 13.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current TAX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TAX.

TaxSplit currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,553.01, with a circulating supply of 711.21M TAX. During the last 24 hours, TAX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TAX moved -10.66% in the last hour and -18.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

TaxSplit (TAX) Market Information

$ 12.55K
$ 12.55K$ 12.55K

--
----

$ 12.55K
$ 12.55K$ 12.55K

711.21M
711.21M 711.21M

711,197,329.7513384
711,197,329.7513384 711,197,329.7513384

The current Market Cap of TaxSplit is $ 12.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TAX is 711.21M, with a total supply of 711197329.7513384. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.55K.

TaxSplit Price History USD

TaxSplit (TAX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of TaxSplit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TaxSplit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TaxSplit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TaxSplit to USD was $ 0.

Price Prediction for TaxSplit

TaxSplit (TAX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TAX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
TaxSplit (TAX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of TaxSplit could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is TaxSplit (TAX)

TaxSplit is a no-code token launchpad built on Solana that enables anyone to create tokens with built-in automatic tax distribution mechanisms. The platform addresses the complexity of traditional token creation by eliminating the need for smart contract programming while providing sophisticated tokenomics features. When users buy or sell tokens created on TaxSplit, a customizable transaction tax (typically 1-10%) is automatically collected and distributed to multiple parties: token holders who receive rewards proportional to their holdings, developers for funding ongoing operations, and optional burn mechanisms that create deflationary pressure. The native $TAX token powers the ecosystem with a 10% transaction tax split between holder rewards (distributed every 15 minutes), platform development, marketing initiatives, and automatic burns. Additionally, 10% of all platform fees are used to buy back and burn $TAX tokens from the open market, creating continuous buying pressure and reducing total supply.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About TaxSplit

What is the current price of TaxSplit?

TaxSplit is trading at ₹0.001589656107135888000, representing a price movement of -13.01% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does TAX compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of -13.01% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If TAX is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is TaxSplit performing compared to Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,Launchpad tokens?

Within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,Launchpad segment, TAX demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is TaxSplit's market capitalization today?

The market cap of ₹1133805.0573544246263000 positions TAX at rank #10906, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from ₹0.0015752046879801072000 to ₹0.0018317173779952164000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is TAX trading?

TaxSplit has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact TAX's valuation?

With 711212806.4174954 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TaxSplit

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:16:04 (UTC+8)

TaxSplit (TAX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about TaxSplit

