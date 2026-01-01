TaxSplit Price (TAX)
The live TaxSplit (TAX) price today is $ 0, with a 13.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current TAX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TAX.
TaxSplit currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,553.01, with a circulating supply of 711.21M TAX. During the last 24 hours, TAX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, TAX moved -10.66% in the last hour and -18.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of TaxSplit is $ 12.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TAX is 711.21M, with a total supply of 711197329.7513384. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.55K.
During today, the price change of TaxSplit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TaxSplit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TaxSplit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TaxSplit to USD was $ 0.
In 2040, the price of TaxSplit could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
TaxSplit is a no-code token launchpad built on Solana that enables anyone to create tokens with built-in automatic tax distribution mechanisms. The platform addresses the complexity of traditional token creation by eliminating the need for smart contract programming while providing sophisticated tokenomics features. When users buy or sell tokens created on TaxSplit, a customizable transaction tax (typically 1-10%) is automatically collected and distributed to multiple parties: token holders who receive rewards proportional to their holdings, developers for funding ongoing operations, and optional burn mechanisms that create deflationary pressure. The native $TAX token powers the ecosystem with a 10% transaction tax split between holder rewards (distributed every 15 minutes), platform development, marketing initiatives, and automatic burns. Additionally, 10% of all platform fees are used to buy back and burn $TAX tokens from the open market, creating continuous buying pressure and reducing total supply.
What is the current price of TaxSplit?
TaxSplit is trading at ₹0.001589656107135888000, representing a price movement of -13.01% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.
How does TAX compare to the global crypto market?
Its daily change of -13.01% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If TAX is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.
How is TaxSplit performing compared to Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,Launchpad tokens?
Within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,Launchpad segment, TAX demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.
What is TaxSplit's market capitalization today?
The market cap of ₹1133805.0573544246263000 positions TAX at rank #10906, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.
What are the 24h price range levels?
Prices today have ranged from ₹0.0015752046879801072000 to ₹0.0018317173779952164000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.
How actively is TAX trading?
TaxSplit has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.
How does supply impact TAX's valuation?
With 711212806.4174954 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.
