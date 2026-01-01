The Norman Price Today

The live The Norman (NORMIE) price today is $ 0.00000877, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current NORMIE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000877 per NORMIE.

The Norman currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,833.59, with a circulating supply of 999.89M NORMIE. During the last 24 hours, NORMIE traded between $ 0.00000753 (low) and $ 0.00000976 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00013363, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000518.

In short-term performance, NORMIE moved +12.02% in the last hour and +33.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

The Norman (NORMIE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.83K$ 8.83K $ 8.83K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.83K$ 8.83K $ 8.83K Circulation Supply 999.89M 999.89M 999.89M Total Supply 999,891,107.901295 999,891,107.901295 999,891,107.901295

