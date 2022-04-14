Tokenomy (TEN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Tokenomy (TEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Tokenomy (TEN) Information

Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation.

The founders of Tokenomy are the leading members from Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 900,000 registered users.

Starting as a token exchange, Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The goal is to offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other.

Tokenomy aims to provide a token exchange first, and tokenization platform later which solves the aforementioned issues of token sales, allowing anyone to tokenize their services and products and conduct a crowdfunding. By having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 900,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool.

Official Website:
https://www.tokenomy.com/
Whitepaper:
https://www.tokenomy.com/whitepaper/TOKENOMY_WHITEPAPER_en.pdf

Tokenomy (TEN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tokenomy (TEN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 968.31K
Total Supply:
$ 200.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 115.50M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.68M
All-Time High:
$ 0.545269
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00141995
Current Price:
$ 0.0083838
Tokenomy (TEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Tokenomy (TEN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of TEN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many TEN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand TEN's tokenomics, explore TEN token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.