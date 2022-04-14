Trevee Staked Plasma USD Price Today

The live Trevee Staked Plasma USD (SPLUSD) price today is $ 1.002, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPLUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.002 per SPLUSD.

Trevee Staked Plasma USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,580,683, with a circulating supply of 10.80M SPLUSD. During the last 24 hours, SPLUSD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.004, while the all-time low was $ 0.782638.

In short-term performance, SPLUSD moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Trevee Staked Plasma USD (SPLUSD) Market Information

