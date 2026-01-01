UniRouter Price Today

The live UniRouter (URO) price today is $ 0.0008231, with a 6.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current URO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0008231 per URO.

UniRouter currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 59,792, with a circulating supply of 72.80M URO. During the last 24 hours, URO traded between $ 0.00076002 (low) and $ 0.00091316 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.064517, while the all-time low was $ 0.00013461.

In short-term performance, URO moved +0.22% in the last hour and +20.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

UniRouter (URO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 59.79K$ 59.79K $ 59.79K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 821.29K$ 821.29K $ 821.29K Circulation Supply 72.80M 72.80M 72.80M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

