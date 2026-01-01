ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live USCR price today is 0.02755803 USD.USCR market cap is 27,565,723 USD. Track real-time USCR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live USCR price today is 0.02755803 USD.USCR market cap is 27,565,723 USD. Track real-time USCR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About USCR

USCR Price Info

What is USCR

USCR Official Website

USCR Tokenomics

USCR Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

USCR Logo

USCR Price (USCR)

Unlisted

1 USCR to USD Live Price:

$0.02762547
$0.02762547$0.02762547
-3.50%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
USCR (USCR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:32:34 (UTC+8)

USCR Price Today

The live USCR (USCR) price today is $ 0.02755803, with a 3.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current USCR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02755803 per USCR.

USCR currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 27,565,723, with a circulating supply of 999.87M USCR. During the last 24 hours, USCR traded between $ 0.02719577 (low) and $ 0.02915963 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.057751, while the all-time low was $ 0.00883791.

In short-term performance, USCR moved -2.13% in the last hour and -33.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

USCR (USCR) Market Information

$ 27.57M
$ 27.57M$ 27.57M

--
----

$ 27.57M
$ 27.57M$ 27.57M

999.87M
999.87M 999.87M

999,873,741.500339
999,873,741.500339 999,873,741.500339

The current Market Cap of USCR is $ 27.57M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USCR is 999.87M, with a total supply of 999873741.500339. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.57M.

USCR Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02719577
$ 0.02719577$ 0.02719577
24H Low
$ 0.02915963
$ 0.02915963$ 0.02915963
24H High

$ 0.02719577
$ 0.02719577$ 0.02719577

$ 0.02915963
$ 0.02915963$ 0.02915963

$ 0.057751
$ 0.057751$ 0.057751

$ 0.00883791
$ 0.00883791$ 0.00883791

-2.13%

-3.48%

-33.25%

-33.25%

USCR (USCR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of USCR to USD was $ -0.00099434431160111.
In the past 30 days, the price change of USCR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of USCR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of USCR to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00099434431160111-3.48%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for USCR

USCR (USCR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of USCR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
USCR (USCR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of USCR could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price USCR will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for USCR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking USCR Price Prediction.

What is USCR (USCR)

The United States Crypto Reserve holds and represents the top American-built tokens that meet the highest standards of security, transparency, and innovation. The $USCR memecoin will represent the community of innovators supporting the movement! USCR has peaked at over $240M market cap with nearly 50,000 holders. The USCR holds ~$750,000 in United States based cryptocurrencies on a publicly verifiable wallet.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

USCR (USCR) Resource

Official Website

About USCR

What is the live value of USCR today?

Today, USCR trades at ₹2.488598666211831675000, experiencing a price movement of -3.48% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is USCR right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does USCR have today?

USCR holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has USCR traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between ₹2.455885161189088825000 and ₹2.633229455270587675000. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for USCR?

A total of ₹-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret USCR's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Solana Ecosystem,Meme asset built on --, USCR's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About USCR

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:32:34 (UTC+8)

USCR (USCR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about USCR

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05331
$0.05331$0.05331

+433.10%

CredDeFAI

CredDeFAI

DEFAI

$0.00000000001870
$0.00000000001870$0.00000000001870

+464.95%

NOVASIM

NOVASIM

NOVA

$0.00000000904
$0.00000000904$0.00000000904

+109.25%

Light it Up

Light it Up

LITT

$0.0000004669
$0.0000004669$0.0000004669

+55.63%

American Airlines

American Airlines

AALON

$15.76
$15.76$15.76

+57.60%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.