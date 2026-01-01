USCR Price (USCR)
The live USCR (USCR) price today is $ 0.02755803, with a 3.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current USCR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02755803 per USCR.
USCR currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 27,565,723, with a circulating supply of 999.87M USCR. During the last 24 hours, USCR traded between $ 0.02719577 (low) and $ 0.02915963 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.057751, while the all-time low was $ 0.00883791.
In short-term performance, USCR moved -2.13% in the last hour and -33.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of USCR is $ 27.57M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USCR is 999.87M, with a total supply of 999873741.500339. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.57M.
During today, the price change of USCR to USD was $ -0.00099434431160111.
In the past 30 days, the price change of USCR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of USCR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of USCR to USD was $ 0.
In 2040, the price of USCR could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The United States Crypto Reserve holds and represents the top American-built tokens that meet the highest standards of security, transparency, and innovation. The $USCR memecoin will represent the community of innovators supporting the movement! USCR has peaked at over $240M market cap with nearly 50,000 holders. The USCR holds ~$750,000 in United States based cryptocurrencies on a publicly verifiable wallet.
What is the live value of USCR today?
Today, USCR trades at ₹2.488598666211831675000, experiencing a price movement of -3.48% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.
How volatile is USCR right now?
The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.
What liquidity conditions does USCR have today?
USCR holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.
What price levels has USCR traded within today?
Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between ₹2.455885161189088825000 and ₹2.633229455270587675000. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.
What is today's trading volume for USCR?
A total of ₹-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.
How should investors interpret USCR's risk level?
Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Solana Ecosystem,Meme asset built on --, USCR's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
