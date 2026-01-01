USCR Price Today

The live USCR (USCR) price today is $ 0.02755803, with a 3.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current USCR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02755803 per USCR.

USCR currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 27,565,723, with a circulating supply of 999.87M USCR. During the last 24 hours, USCR traded between $ 0.02719577 (low) and $ 0.02915963 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.057751, while the all-time low was $ 0.00883791.

In short-term performance, USCR moved -2.13% in the last hour and -33.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

USCR (USCR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.57M$ 27.57M $ 27.57M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.57M$ 27.57M $ 27.57M Circulation Supply 999.87M 999.87M 999.87M Total Supply 999,873,741.500339 999,873,741.500339 999,873,741.500339

