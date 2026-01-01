Vault Price Today

The live Vault (V) price today is $ 0.116484, with a 2.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current V to USD conversion rate is $ 0.116484 per V.

Vault currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,648,389, with a circulating supply of 100.00M V. During the last 24 hours, V traded between $ 0.115729 (low) and $ 0.119747 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.119747, while the all-time low was $ 0.094342.

In short-term performance, V moved +0.62% in the last hour and +6.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Vault (V) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.65M$ 11.65M $ 11.65M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.65M$ 11.65M $ 11.65M Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 99,999,727.698352 99,999,727.698352 99,999,727.698352

